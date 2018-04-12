Guangzhou customs seize 24 kg of ivory products in Q1

Customs officers show ivory products smuggled by air passengers in Guangzhou City, South China's Guangdong Province, April 11, 2018. Guangzhou customs seized 24.16 kilograms of ivory products in 62 cases, up 138 percent and 200 percent respectively, during checks of air passengers in the first quarter. (Photo: China News Service/Chi Zhaoen)

