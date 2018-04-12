Arming teachers will not solve US school shooter problems

As the US mourns the 17 dead victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, gun advocates are offering a new idea to stop school shootings: arm the teachers.



While it may at first seem to make sense to have increased security to protect innocent schoolchildren, providing teachers with firearms would be disastrous.



Individuals in favor of the idea typically assume that once trained, a teacher will be able to handle a firearm with ease.



However, that is not the case as even trained professionals can mishandle guns from time to time.



This came to the public's attention when Dennis Alexander, a teacher, Seaside City council member and reserve police officer, accidentally discharged a gun while teaching a public safety class in March. Alexander's mishap caused



the injury of a male student when a piece of debris caused by the shot cut open the student's neck.



According to the Washington Post, the student's wounds were nonfatal, and Alexander continued his lesson without even notifying the student's parents.



Alexander is a trained professional and reserve police officer, but still managed to mishandle his pistol and cause an injury to a child. If thousands of teachers are given pistols, it would only be a matter of time until another student is hurt or even killed by accident.



More trained gun holders in schools is not a sure bet for increased safety either, since it's now well known that Stoneman Douglas High School had armed security on campus during the shooting.



Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, according to security footage, stayed outside the school during the entire incident and failed to save anyone from harm.



If a veteran sheriff cannot be trusted to protect students in a shooting incident, how will inexperienced teachers react?



There is also the notion that sometimes ­teachers just exhibit bad behavior and adding a firearm to the situation would just make matters worse. This exact scenario happened in February, when a Dalton High School teacher lost his temper during school hours and fired a shot from through a window.



The teacher, Randal Davidson, eventually surrendered and no one was hurt.



While the true reason behind Davidson's outburst is being investigated, the truth is that sometimes, teachers can make bad decisions.



Yet the question remains - why does the US have a high instance of gun violence when compared to other nations such as China? According to a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the US had 3.85 deaths due to gun violence per 100,000 people in 2016 compared to China's 0.06.



One possible explanation is that China has much tougher regulations for firearms compared to the US' lax laws. China also has much stricter punishments for illegal gun possession, with death being the severest.



The bottom line is that teachers are flawed people - they can react poorly to a situation, they can be manipulated and they can cause accidents. Arming teachers will only amplify problems already present in US schools and will only increase student victimization.