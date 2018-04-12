Denmark approves Geely deal

Denmark's Financial Services Authority on Thursday approved Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group's offer to buy a majority stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank, which develops and operates online trading platforms.



The planned deal, which highlights China's drive to tap the expertise of European financial institutions, was announced in October.



"The remaining approvals are expected within the next month," Saxo Bank said in a statement.



The carmaker, based in East China's Zhejiang Province, raked in 92.76 billion yuan ($14.76 billion) in revenue in 2017, up 73 percent year-on-year, while its profit surged 108 percent to 10.63 billion yuan.





