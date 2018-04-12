La Chapelle buys Naf Naf

French restructuring clothing retailer Vivarte said on Wednesday it had reached a deal to sell its ready-to-wear Naf Naf brand to a consortium led by Chinese fashion company La Chapelle & Co.



Buyers also include Star Platinum Capital, a private equity firm that operates mostly in China, and consultancy East Links International, the statement said.



La Chapelle & Co, which is making its first acquisition outside China, said in a separate statement the deal was worth 52 million euros ($64.4 million).



Vivarte, which faces competition from larger clothing retail chains such as H&M, is restructuring its business to improve its financial situation.





