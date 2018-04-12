WeWork snaps up Naked Hub

US co-working space provider WeWork Cos said on Thursday it would buy China-based rival Naked Hub to boost its footprint in the world's second-largest economy.



New York-based WeWork, which opened its first China location in Shanghai in 2016, said the combined company aims to serve 1 million members in China by the end of 2021.



WeWork, valued at about $17 billion, currently serves more than 10,000 members in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong.



Bloomberg earlier reported, citing sources, that WeWork would pay about $400 million for the Shanghai-based company.





