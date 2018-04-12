Central Huijin sells CICC stake

China International Capital Corp (CICC) said its biggest shareholder, Central Huijin Investment Co, has put up for sale a stake of about 9.5 percent in the company worth about 5 billion yuan ($796.80 million).



The stake sale is expected to diversify its investor base and optimize its shareholding structure, said CICC, one of China's largest investment banks, in an exchange filing on Wednesday.



The stake has been put up for sale via the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange.



Central Huijin, the investment unit of China's sovereign wealth fund, currently holds about of 55.7 percent of CICC.





