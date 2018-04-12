Gas, diesel retail price goes up

China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Friday by 55 yuan and 50 yuan per ton, the country's top economic planner said Thursday.



Based on fluctuations of global oil prices, gasoline and diesel retail prices were both adjusted, the National Reform and Development Commission (NDRC) announced.



The national average price will go up by 0.04 yuan (for 90-octane gasoline) and 0.04 yuan (for diesel) per liter, according to media reports.





