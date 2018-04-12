West Brom continue overhaul by sacking technical director

Basement side West Bromwich Albion sacked technical director Nick Hammond as part of the club's restructuring plan, the Premier League team said Thursday.



The club appointed Italian Giuliano Terraneo as a technical consultant on an initial six-month period later on Thursday, and said that they would review their future plans after the 64-year-old's term ends.



Hammond was instrumental in hiring manager Alan Pardew, who was fired earlier this month with the club lying bottom of the table, 10 points below 17th-placed Crystal Palace with five league games left to play.



"We would like to place on record our gratitude for Nick's efforts during his two years in the role and wish him every success for his future," CEO Mark Jenkins said.



Hammond was previously director of soccer at Reading, where he worked with Pardew until the manager left in 2003.



Terraneo, who was the sporting director with Turkish side Fenerbahce in his most recent role, will help in the recruitment of West Brom's new head coach and restructure the squad.



West Brom also sacked chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman in February following the club's dismal performances this campaign.



