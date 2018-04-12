China’s Feng seizes early lead at Lotte Championship

Chinese golfer Feng Shanshan hits out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the first round of the LPGA Lotte Championship at the Ko Olina Golf Club on Wednesday in Kapolei, Hawaii. Photo: VCG





World No. 1 Feng Shanshan birdied three of her final five holes to grab a one-stroke lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship on Wednesday.



China's Feng fired a five-under 67 in windy conditions at the Ko Olina Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawaii.



Canada's Brooke Henderson, Sweden's Martina Edberg and Kang Hae-Ji of South Korea are tied for second at four-under 68.



After making her only bogey of the round on the first hole, Feng drained six birdies in the final 17 holes.



"I saved pars early in my round and then I got my confidence back," said Feng. "My putting was really good and I'm happy about that because it hasn't been good."



Feng has finished in the top 30 in all five of her starts this year, including two top-10 finishes. She said a lot of hard work went into getting to No.1 in the world.



"I was like, 'You know what? I'm 27 years old already.' If I want to get to No.1, this is the time. So that was my goal and I did it," she said.



Lizette Salas, who lost a playoff here in 2013, had a chance to join the other three in second place but made bogey on her final hole. She is tied for fifth at three-under 69 in a large group that also includes Canada's Alena Sharp.



Sharp and fellow Canadians Brooke Henderson, Anne-Catherine Tanguay and Maude-Aimee Leblanc wore green and gold ribbons in memory of those killed in the Saskatchewan bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team.



Defending champion Cristie Kerr shot 71. She played with Hawaii-native Michelle Wie, who double-bogeyed her 15th hole to finish at even-par 72.



