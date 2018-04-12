Canada files new charge against serial killing suspect

A Canadian landscape gardener accused of serial killings targeting Toronto's gay community was charged Wednesday with a seventh murder, as police reopened 15 cold homicide cases dating back decades in search of links.



"We don't know how deep this is going to go," lead investigator Sergeant Hank Idsinga told a news conference when asked if the number of victims was expected to rise further.



"The majority are gay men," he said in reference to the cold cases, which date from 1975 to 1997.



Suspect Bruce McArthur, 66, made a brief appearance via video link from a detention center, as the new chargewas announced in a Toronto court.



The charge relates to Abdulbasir Faizi, who was 42 at the time of his disappearance in December 2010.



Faizi's remains were identified among the dismembered body parts found hidden inside some 20 planters belonging to the accused.



The remains of several men who went missing from downtown Toronto's Gay Village have previously been identified in the planters, located on a midtown property used by McArthur to store his landscaping supplies.



According to local reports, Faizi's car was found in early 2011 not far from the property, whose garage has become ground zero for the investigation.



Idsinga said pathologists have matched three more identified victims to their remains, bringing the total number to six, including McArthur's former lover Andrew Kinsman, 49.



