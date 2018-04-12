Watchdog confirms UK findings on nerve agent used on Russian ex-spy

The world's chemical arms watchdog on Thursday confirmed Britain's findings on the identity of a nerve agent used against a former Russian spy, which London has said involved the Soviet-made Novichok.



Samples tested by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) "confirm the findings of the UK relating to the identity of the toxic chemical," it said.



The watchdog made no assessment of who was to blame for the March 4 attack, which also affected Sergei Skripal's daughter Yulia and a local policeman.



But British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said: "There can be no doubt what was used and there remains no alternative explanation about who was responsible. Only Russia has the means, motive and record."



Moscow strongly denies involvement in the attack, which has sparked an international row resulting in the expulsions of diplomats from all sides.



Experts from the OPCW took samples from the three victims during a visit to Britain last month, which were then tested in international laboratories.



In an executive summary made public at Britain's request, it said "the toxic chemical was of high purity" but did not name it.



That information and details about its structure would be in a classified report shared with OPCW signatories, it said.



Johnson said the chemical "was a military grade nerve agent - a Novichok," a group of deadly chemical compounds reportedly developed by the Soviet government in the 1970s and 1980s.



"We have called a session of the OPCW Executive Council next Wednesday to discuss next steps. The Kremlin must give answers," he added.



Alastair Hay, Professor of Environmental Toxicology at the University of Leeds, said the findings were a "vindication" of Britain's position.



He added: "The high purity of the substance will strengthen the UK's position that the agent was made by a highly proficient team and in a well refined process."



Prime Minister Theresa May's government has said Russia was known to have used Novichok, and pointed to the country's pattern of "reckless behavior," including the annexation of Crimea.



Russia insists it has destroyed all of its chemical weapons and has responded angrily to suggests it targeted Skripal, a former intelligence officer who sold secrets to the British.





