US response to Syria could be ‘soon or not so soon’: Trump

Source:AFP Published: 2018/4/12 22:48:42

Macron has ‘proof’ of Syrian govt chemical attack





Tension was mounting among top world powers over the alleged chemical attack against civilians in the Syrian town of Douma.



One day after warning regime-backer Russia that "missiles will be coming" to Syria, Trump in another early morning tweet storm wrote: "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!"



British Prime Minister Theresa May was due to hold an emergency cabinet meeting amid speculation she will support US action against the Syrian regime.



Germany's Angela Merkel said it was "obvious" that Syria hadn't eradicated its chemical arsenal as it had earlier claimed.



Meanwhile opponents of unilateral US action called an emergency closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council for Thursday.



The White House has said that Trump holds Assad's regime and its military backers Russia responsible for an alleged attack on Douma on Saturday, which rescue workers said killed more than 40 people.



Trump on Wednesday slammed Russia for its military alliance with Assad, saying it should not "be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it."



US officials have refused to rule out direct military engagement with Russia, with the White House saying that "all options are on the table."



Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday the Pentagon was ready to provide options for a Syria strike but that the US and its allies were still "assessing the intelligence" on the suspected chemical attack.



A special hotline for the US and Russian militaries to communicate about operations in Syria is active and being used by both sides, Moscow said Thursday.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that it was "crucial to avoid any steps that could lead to heightened tensions" in Syria, saying this would have an "extremely destructive influence" on attempts to resolve the conflict.





