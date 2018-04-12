All relevant parties of Syria issue should remain calm, show restraint: FM

China on Thursday expressed concern over rising tensions in Syria, and called on all relevant parties of the Syria issue to remain calm and show restraint.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a routine news briefing.



According to media reports, a Russian official said that Russia is ready to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria by the United States, while the US side threatened military options at any time.



"China is worried about the possibility of an escalation of tensions," Geng said.



He said Foreign Minister Wang Yi had exchanged ideas on the current situation in Syria with visiting United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



China maintains contact on this issue with other members of the UN Security Council, including the US and Russia, as well as other regional countries, Geng added.



"China always insists on a peaceful settlement of disputes, opposes the use or threats of military force in international relations, and always advocates handling issues in accordance with the UN Charter," the spokesperson said.



China called on all parties to the issue to ease tensions as soon as possible, Geng said.



Xinhua

