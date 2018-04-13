Teachers versus parents

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

Teachers at an experimental elementary school in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, have been asking parents to check their children's homework. Some parents are complaining that the teachers have found a nice way of getting others to do their work for them. Meanwhile at other schools, teachers have requested parents sign off on their children's homework after it is completed. Both of these ideas make extra work and extra pressure for parents while making their children feel that their parents only care about their studies. This is bad. Correcting homework is a task for teachers, not parents. Education needs collaboration between schools and families that does not solely focus on grades. It is a teacher's duty to make students learn, while a family teaches a child the meaning of life and love, helping him or her become a better person. Schools and families need to take on their own responsibilities and should not pass the buck!