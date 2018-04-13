The Fate of the Old Firm

Celtic defender Callum McGregor celebrates after winning their Scottish Premier League match against Celtic on March 11 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: VCG

Motivation

Fate

Biggest draw

The oldest derby in Scotland involves Glasgow Rangers and dates back to 1872 but rather than the Gers taking on Queens Park, it is city rivals Celtic that provide the opposition on Sunday at Hampden Park when the most famous derby in Scotland resumes hostilities for the 412th meeting between the two clubs.Celtic and Rangers are the two most storied and successful clubs in the country, undoubtedly the two biggest names in Scottish soccer. They have been meeting since 1888 and hostilities have never dimmed in the 130 years.Historically it is the blue half of Glasgow that has had the better of it. Rangers have won the most league titles - 54 to the 48 of Celtic, although Celtic are about to add one more in the coming weeks and that will be their seventh in a row. No one other than the Old Firm has won the Scottish league since the 1985-86 season.The pair have been as dominant in the cup competitions. Celtic have won 37 Scottish Cups to the 33 of their rivals, Rangers have the edge in the Scottish League cup with 27 to the 17 of Celtic. While it was Celtic that won the last League Cup final back in November, edging one closer to the record, it's Sunday's Scottish Cup semifinal that will decide which of the pair gets a shot at the winner of Saturday's other semifinal between Aberdeen and Motherwell in the final on May 19.There is motivation on both sides: Rangers can end the Hoops' hopes of a treble with victory on Sunday, and the champions-elect can keep their dream alive.The next meeting could be even more fractious. The Scottish Premier League have followed its protocol of making sure that the game is not a title decider but there is a chance that it could be.The teams face one another in the second round of games after the Scottish Premier League's annual late-season split - the top flight has divided into two mini leagues after 33 rounds of matches since 2001. Celtic can win the title with victory in their first post-split game when they face Hibernian away on April 21.However, if they lose at Easter Road and Rangers or Aberdeen win, then Celtic will need one more victory tolift the league title, and that will make the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on April 29.It is not what the authorities would have wanted but it might be the situation they find themselves in. The final Old Firm games of the season have been scheduled to avoid being title deciders ever since Rangers won the Scottish Premier League title at Celtic Park back in 1999. Unsurprisingly this result was colored by trouble in the stands and on the street, and the fixture has been rescheduled ever since.Not this year perhaps? And the jury is out as to whether that is a good thing. For many reasons the rivalry between the fans has never wavered - nor is it ever likely to - but as Celtic's ­impending seventh successive title proves, the rivalry has suffered on the pitch.For Scottish soccer to get back to the point where its teams challenged for and won European trophies, it was Celtic after all that was the first British team to win the European Cup, beating Manchester United by a year and doing so with a team born and raised within 30 miles (48 kilometers) of Celtic Park, then it needs to have a viable league. That comes from having at least two teams that could win the league every season. Sure, there not be much of a challenge every year but the belief that there could be is important.This season both Manchester clubs were expected to challenge for the English Premier League. Jose Mourinho's side have suffered the same fate as the rest of the league in trailing in Pep Guardiola's wake, but last weekend it was Manchester United that came out on top in the derby, preventing City from winning the league with a home victory over their greatest rivals and becoming the earliest Premier League champions to boot.The world watched on, in part for the quality of the soccer and in part for those stories surrounding the game itself. Scottish soccer can only generate that interest when Rangers play Celtic and as the Manchester derby proved, even delaying the coronation of the champions by a week is good for the game. Victory at the Etihad can only help Manchester United's title tilt next season and the same would be true for Rangers delaying the inevitable with a victory at Celtic Park.Elsewhere this weekend, in one of the only European leagues that is not already a one-horse race, Benfica meet Porto with just a point separating the top two sides. Likewise on April 23, Juventus and Napoli face off in what could well be a title decider - the sides are four points apart at the top of Serie A right now. None of these have been rearranged.Scottish soccer fears that fans going too far will mar Old Firm games that decide the destination of trophies. It's understandable but it needs rethinking. That's what Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers thinks. He campaigned for Rangers to visit on the first game after the split. It's also what the broadcasters want in order to increase viewers. At some point, 1999 will be far enough in the past for the fixture to move on.Until then when it comes to Scottish soccer getting some of its long-lost luster back, we're all reliant on other results.