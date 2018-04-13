Sri Lankan president suspends parliament until May 8

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday suspended the parliament until May 8, a day after six ministers resigned from the nation's unity government.



President's Secretary Austin Fernando told Xinhua that the president had prorogued the parliament until May 8 and an extraordinary gazette notification had been issued by him.



The move comes after six minsters from the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), which is lead by President Sirisena, tendered their resignation stating they could not continue work in the unity government.



The SLFP is a coalition partner in the unity government along with the ruling United National Party which is lead by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.



Four new ministers were temporarily appointed to replace the vacant portfolios on Thursday evening but a cabinet re-shuffle is to take place after the local New Year this month, the president's media division said.



The country's parliament was last suspended in May 2009.

