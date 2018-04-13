Canadian PM begins trip to Peru, France, Britain

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday began his trip to Peru, France and Britain, according to the Canadian Prime Minister Office.
Trudeau will visit Peru from April 12 to 14, France from April 15 to 17, and Britain from April 17 to 20.
In Peru, Trudeau will attend the VIII Summit of the Americas and speak at the III CEO Summit of the Americas on the benefits of investing in Canada.
He will then fly to France for an official visit, aiming to enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries, and create economic growth that benefits people on both sides of the Atlantic, the office said.
He will also discuss issues of importance to both Canada and France, including climate change, gender equality, diversity, and inclusion.
While in Paris, Trudeau will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron
, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, and Michaelle Jean, secretary-general of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.
He will also deliver an address to the National Assembly and give remarks at the Paris Institute of Political Studies.
During the visit in Britain, Trudeau will meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May for better economic and trade partnership.
The Canadian prime minister will also have an audience with Queen Elizabeth II, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting under the theme "Towards a Common Future", the office said.