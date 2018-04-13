Graffiti campaign held in Yemen to call for peace

An artist draws a piece of graffiti artwork during a graffiti campaign named "All We Wish Is Peace, Silent Victims" in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 12, 2018. Yemeni activists held a graffiti campaign to chart the suffering of women and children in the war. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A man walks by a piece of graffiti artwork during a graffiti campaign named "All We Wish Is Peace, Silent Victims" in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 12, 2018. Yemeni activists held a graffiti campaign to chart the suffering of women and children in the war. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A boy walks by a piece of graffiti artwork during a graffiti campaign named "All We Wish Is Peace, Silent Victims" in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 12, 2018. Yemeni activists held a graffiti campaign to chart the suffering of women and children in the war. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)