Graffiti campaign held in Yemen to call for peace

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/13 13:46:42

An artist draws a piece of graffiti artwork during a graffiti campaign named "All We Wish Is Peace, Silent Victims" in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 12, 2018. Yemeni activists held a graffiti campaign to chart the suffering of women and children in the war. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)


 

A man walks by a piece of graffiti artwork during a graffiti campaign named "All We Wish Is Peace, Silent Victims" in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 12, 2018. Yemeni activists held a graffiti campaign to chart the suffering of women and children in the war. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)


 

A boy walks by a piece of graffiti artwork during a graffiti campaign named "All We Wish Is Peace, Silent Victims" in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 12, 2018. Yemeni activists held a graffiti campaign to chart the suffering of women and children in the war. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus