4th Spotlight Festival opens in Bucharest

A video mapping work is projected on the facade of first bank in Romania, CEC Bank, in Bucharest, Romania, on April 12, 2018. The fourth Spotlight Festival opened in Bucharest on Thursday. (Xinhua/Gabriel Petrescu)

Central University Library is lightened during the opening of Spotlight Festival in Bucharest, Romania, on April 12, 2018. The fourth Spotlight Festival opened in Bucharest on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)

"Light Balance" group from Ukraine performs during the opening of Spotlight Festival in Bucharest, Romania, on April 12, 2018. The fourth Spotlight Festival opened in Bucharest on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cristian Cristel)