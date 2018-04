Elephant parade held in Luang Prabang to celebrate Lao New Year

Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows the scene of elephant parade in Luang Prabang, Laos. Luang Prabang held an elephant parade on Friday to celebrate the Lao New Year. (Xinhua/Liu Ailun)

