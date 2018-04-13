In pics: shell-made miniature architectural models of east China's Qingdao

58-year-old Ji Zhoutong looks up information before he makes architectural models in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 12, 2018. Ji created miniature models of some landmark buildings of the coastal city with shells. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Combo photo taken on April 12, 2018 shows architectural models made by the 58-year-old Ji Zhoutong in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Ji created miniature models of some landmark buildings of the coastal city with shells. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The 58-year-old Ji Zhoutong pastes shell to an architectural model in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 12, 2018. Ji created miniature models of some landmark buildings of the coastal city with shells. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The 58-year-old Ji Zhoutong pastes shell to an architectural model in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 12, 2018. Ji created miniature models of some landmark buildings of the coastal city with shells. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The 58-year-old Ji Zhoutong pastes shell to an architectural model in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 12, 2018. Ji created miniature models of some landmark buildings of the coastal city with shells. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The 58-year-old Ji Zhoutong makes preparation for his architectural model in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 12, 2018. Ji created miniature models of some landmark buildings of the coastal city with shells. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

The 58-year-old Ji Zhoutong measures his architectural model in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 12, 2018. Ji created miniature models of some landmark buildings of the coastal city with shells. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)(mcg)