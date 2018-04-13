Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I have no hatred toward these children. I beat them because they disturbed my family while we were trying to take a nap."So said a man surnamed Xu while he was on trial at the Haidian District People's Court recently. At about 3 pm on April 17, 2017, Xu assaulted four children between the ages of 7 and 8 who were playing in the residential compound where Xu lived. Xu alleged that they were so noisy that he and his family could not rest at home. Two of the four boys were slightly injured by Xu's punches and kicks. After the beating, both Xu and the children's parents called the police, and Xu followed the police to the police station. He confessed that his wife was ill at home and needed quiet and rest, and he had to support both his old parents and young children. Considering that Xu turned himself in after the incident and that the families of the children chose to forgive him, the court decided to give him a minor punishment. No verdict has been handed down yet. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)