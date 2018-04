This image was captured by AFP photographer Ronaldo Schemidt and won the World Press Photo of the Year in the 61st World Press Photo Contest. It shows José Víctor Salazar Balza (28) on fire amid the violent clashes with riot police during a protest against President Nicolás Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela on May 3, 2017. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/World Press Photo/VCG