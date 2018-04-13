Chinese State Councilor meets with Papua New Guinean Foreign Minister

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with visiting Papua New Guinean Foreign Minister Rimbink Pato in Beijing.
China supports Papua New Guinea in holding the annual summit of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) this year, and is ready to enhance bilateral coordination and cooperation under the APEC framework, Wang said.
According to Wang, President Xi Jinping will visit Papua New Guinea and attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November. Both sides should take this opportunity to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields and deepen cooperation in the Belt and Road
Initiative, as well as making joint efforts to maintain the multilateral trading system and push the bilateral strategic partnership into a new era.
The people of Papua New Guinea are looking forward to President Xi's visit, said Pato, adding that Papua New Guinea is ready to work with China to boost cooperation in the Belt and Road Initiative so as to make it a model in the Pacific region.