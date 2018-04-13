CPC Central Committee supports Hainan in comprehensively deepening reform, opening-up: Xi

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee supports Hainan in comprehensively deepening reform and opening-up, hoping Hainan will strive for a vivid model of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, President Xi Jinping said Friday.



Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while delivering a speech at a gathering here to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hainan Province and the Hainan Special Economic Zone.

