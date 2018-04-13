China welcomes investors worldwide to participate in building Hainan free trade port

China welcomes investors worldwide to invest and start business in Hainan and participate in the building of a free trade port there, President Xi Jinping said Friday.



Xi made the remarks at a celebration marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Hainan Province and the Hainan Special Economic Zone.



China welcomes worldwide investors to share its development opportunities and outcomes of its reform, Xi said.



Xi announced a decision by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee to support building the whole island of Hainan into a pilot free trade zone and support Hainan to gradually and steadily push ahead with the building of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics.

