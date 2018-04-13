BRICS countries to enhance cultural exchanges via art exhibitions

BRICS countries are looking to improve cultural exchanges via art exhibitions at their national museums, according to Wu Weishan, president of the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC).



Wu made the remarks on Friday at the Forum of BRICS Alliance of Art Museums attended by representatives from the national art museums of the five BRICS countries.



A declaration was issued at the forum that the museums are expected to hold exhibitions to show contemporary art and classic collections from other BRICS members, in order to promote modern art and cultural treasures.



"As the spiritual image of the countries and nations, classic artworks can enhance the spiritual communication between the peoples, countries and nations, which is vital in building a community with a shared future for humanity," Wu noted.



BRICS members are culturally interconnected and proud of their own diverse cultures, said Adwaita Charan Garanayak, director general of the National Gallery of Modern Art of India, who also expressed willingness to continuously support plans for cultural exchanges.



The NAMOC is currently holding an exhibition featuring 62 collections from BRICS countries, which will close on April 22.

