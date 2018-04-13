Offshore duty-free shopping policy to cover all outbound tourists in Hainan

China plans to make the offshore duty-free shopping policy in Hainan to cover all outbound tourists, President Xi Jinping said Friday.



This is part of new reform and opening-up measures announced by Xi for Hainan at a gathering to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hainan Province and the Hainan Special Economic Zone.



The State Council, China's cabinet, gave Hainan permission to run a pilot duty-free program in April 2011 in an effort to make the island a world-class tourist destination.



Currently Hainan has two duty-free shops, with one in the provincial capital of Haikou and the other in the resort city of Sanya on the southern tip of Hainan Island.

