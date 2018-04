The latest wave of France's rolling rail strikes got underway Friday, but with lighter disruption than last week as President Emmanuel Macron vowed to win his high-stakes battle with unions.Train drivers and other staff launched three months of strikes on April 3 in a bid to force Macron to back down on plans for an overhaul of the heavily indebted state rail operator SNCF.But Macron insisted on Thursday that he would push on with reforms designed to make the SNCF cheaper to operate.