Indian angry over rape, murder of 8-year-old

The brutal gang rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in India has triggered nationwide outrage, inflamed communal tensions and shone a fresh critical light on the prevalence of sexual crimes.



The killing has sent out the sort of shockwaves that shook the country after the equally horrific gang rape of a Delhi student on a bus in 2012 that made headlines around the world.



That case saw India Gate in New Delhi become the focus of massive public protests, and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi led a candlelight march to the same monument midnight Thursday to highlight what he called the "unimaginable brutality" of the latest killing.



The young girl, whose identity was protected by a court order Friday, was murdered in January in the northern India.



According to the police charge sheet, she was abducted by a school dropout, a minor, and an accomplice who forced her to take sedatives while keeping her captive in a shed and then a Hindu temple for five days.



While in captivity, she was repeatedly raped by the juvenile and different men, including a police constable.



