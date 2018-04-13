West hesitates on Syria react

Western powers weighed their options on Friday over possible strikes against Syria as pressure built to avoid an escalation and Russia stepped up its warnings against military action which it said could lead to "war."



The UN Security Council met again Friday, at Russia's request, to try to defuse the standoff, as US President Donald Trump appeared to back away from imminent action, days after warning Russia to "get ready" for missile strikes.



During the meeting, Russia accused the West of having the sole aim in Syria of overthrowing the government as it urged US, French and British leaders to refrain from military action.



"We continue to observe dangerous military preparations for an illegal act of force against a sovereign state," Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council.



The US is consulting with Britain and France about a joint military response to the attack in Douma that medics and rescuers said left at least 40 people dead on April 7.



Nebenzia said their goal is to oust President Bashar al-Assad from power.



"The sole thing that they have an interest in is to oust the Syrian government and to deter, contain the Russian Federation," he noted.



US Ambassador Nikki Haley said no decision had been taken on military action and stressed the importance of carefully assessing all the implications.



"You don't rush decisions like this," Haley said, adding that if there is haste "you make a mistake."



"We have to know that there is proof and we have to know that we are taking every precaution necessary should we take action," she said.



French Ambassador Francois Delattre told the Security Council meeting that world powers must respond to the threat of repeated use of toxic gas as a weapon in Syria's war.



By "deciding once again to sue chemical weapons" in the rebel-held town of Douma, "the regime has reached a point of no-return," Delattre said.



Nebenzia latter called on the US, France and Britain "not to bring the world to such a dangerous threshold." The warning from Moscow came as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that increasing tensions over Syria could lead to "full-blown military escalation."



