Nation to build Hainan into pilot free trade zone

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Friday to build the whole island of Hainan into a pilot free trade zone.



The Communist Party of China Central Committee has decided to support Hainan in building the whole island into a pilot free trade zone, gradually exploring and steadily promoting the establishment of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics, and promulgating policies and institutional systems for the free trade port step by step and in stages, said Xi.



Xi made the remarks at a gathering celebrating the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hainan Province and the Hainan Special Economic Zone.



Xi urged the province to give priority to opening-up, implement a more proactive opening-up strategy, speed up the establishment of a new system for open economy, and promote the formation of a new pattern of opening-up in an all-round way.



Xi underscored advancing reform and opening-up in Hainan "from a higher perspective, with a broader vision and greater strength."



He urged the province to make full use of its environmental advantage and its status as the special economic zone and international tourism island, in a bid to build a "beautiful and new" Hainan.





