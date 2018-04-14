Damp pandas

Despite Friday's steady spring rains, giant pandas at the Beijing Zoo amuse visitors as they play in their habitat. Some strike cute poses on tree branches while others frolic with their toys including a blue ball and a giant red tube. The zoo is reported to be home to 15 giant pandas. Weather forecasts indicate sunny skies, with temperatures reaching 19 C over the weekend. Photo: VCG



