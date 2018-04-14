Ethiopia's new PM addresses Ethiopian communities, calls for patience

Ethiopia's new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is currently addressing the various groups of the Ethiopian society, urged the public for patience to bring about the desired changes.



Ahmed in his first trip outside the capital Addis Ababa earlier this week has addressed the conflict-hit Somali regional state, followed by a meeting with residents of Ambo town in Ethiopia's largest Oromia regional state, a town that has been a hotbed of protests for the past few years.



He also hosted a dinner reception for the East African country's opposition leaders on Thursday night, in which he promised to widen the democratic space as well as to working with opposition figures so as to bring better socioeconomic conditions for Ethiopia - a country that was rocked by incessant unrests and mass anti-government demonstrations since the second half of 2016.



Ahmed's first official trip outside Addis Ababa to the eastern Somali regional state was mainly aimed at resolving the deadly communal clashes that has recently claimed the lives of hundreds of Ethiopians and for the displacement of hundreds of thousands.



Ahmed, who is from Ethiopia's largest Oromia regional state, came to power as the East African country faces deadly clashes among two of its largest regional states, Oromia and Ethiopia-Somali regional state.



Addressing residents of Jijiga, capital of the Somali regional state, he said that the deadly clashes between the two ethnic groups "should never have taken place."



He also expressed his commitment to bring lasting solution to the tragedy that affected hundreds of thousands of people from the two groups, in which the Ethiopia National Disaster Risk Management Commission estimated the displaced to reach close to 900,000 as a result of the conflict.



Ahmed, soon after his return from Ethiopia's Somali region, has on Wednesday addressed a huge gathering in Ambo town, a town that had seen widespread mass anti-government demonstrations, which in some occasions went to deadly violent incidents.



Addressing the local youth, who were the primary anti-government demonstrators, Ahmed urged support for his administration, saying that "we are now on the path of change and love... We want to work hand-in-hand with you."



Hosting a dinner reception for the East African country's opposition leaders, religious leaders, prominent personalities, and representatives of civic organizations on Thursday, Ahmed also stressed his administration's aspirations to work together with opposition political parties towards realizing the country's ambitions in social, economic and governance administration.



The premier, who noted the existing gaps in Ethiopia's democratic institutions and culture, urged opposition politicians that "we need to rally together to make sure that a constitutional and democratic culture is sufficiently developed to the extent we would like to have."



He further noted that building a country, "where different political opinions are tolerated, equality is guaranteed, and accountability is insured," is his major target.



As part of his third trip outside the capital, Ahmed also on Friday went to the northern city of Mekele, capital of Tigray regional state, where he is expected to address the public, in an attempt to bring, what he previously dubbed "the divided nation" to its previous unity.



Ahmed was unanimously endorsed by the Ethiopian House People's Representatives as Ethiopia's Prime Minister on April 2.



The public and critics had praised Ahmed during his first speech as premier before the Ethiopian parliament's lower house, in which he vowed to ensure unity and equality among Ethiopians in socioeconomic and political scenarios.



Ahmed, Chairman of the ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), said that "now is the moment to look back and make amends with the past, assess our current stance, and look to the future."



Describing Ethiopia's current situation as both an opportunity and a threat, Ahmed stressed that "we are in the midst of uncertain times. Although there have been achievements, there are also formidable challenges."



"We need to address existing inequalities that led to recent unrests," Ahmed said. "We will continue to respect the rights of citizens, the right to question, criticize and hold its public servants to accountability."

