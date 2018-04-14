China, Indonesia to enhance law enforcement cooperation

China stands ready to work with Indonesia to enhance law enforcement cooperation in areas including cross-border crime, Guo Shengkun, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee said Friday.
Guo, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Indonesia's Presidential Envoy and Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in Beijing.
Guo also called on the two sides to promote Belt and Road
construction and the synergy of their development strategies.
Pandjaitan said Indonesia is willing to make joint efforts with China to expand mutually beneficial win-win cooperation.