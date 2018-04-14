Saudi Arabia destroys new missile fired towards Jazan from Yemen

Saudi air forces destroyed on Friday a missile shot by Houthi militias in Yemen towards the border city Jazan, Al Arabiya local news reported.



The spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition Col. Turki Al Maliki announced that another missile was intercepted on Thursday before hitting Jazan, while on Wednesday three missiles were destroyed targeting three Saudi cities.



Saudi Arabia on Friday submitted a request to the UN Security Council demanding to hold Iran responsible for the Houthi missile attacks on its territory.



The statement said gaps in the inspection system in Yemen have enabled Iran to supply the Houthi militia with the missiles.



The kingdom's statement noted that the Security Council's inability to act gave the green light to Iran and the Houthis.



The systematic blocking of Houthi missiles by the Saudi air defense proves the continued involvement of the Iranian regime in arming the militias in qualitative capacities, it said.



It is in clear and explicit defiance and violation of UN resolution 2216 and resolution 2231 in order to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and the wider regional and international security.



Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military intervention coalition in Yemen since 2015 to support the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after Houthi rebels forced him into exile.

