Netherlands will not join potential military action in Syria: PM Rutte

The Netherlands will not participate in potential military action in Syria, said Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Friday at his weekly press conference after the Council of Ministers.



When asked whether the Netherlands is prepared to take part in a possible attack, Rutte replied: "No, that is not the case at the moment."



The government understands it "provided that the action is proportional" but "there is currently no question that the Netherlands would participate militarily", said Rutte.



Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld made similar remarks on Thursday in Washington where she has been having talks with her US counterpart James Mattis.



The Netherlands will understand if the United States takes proportional military action in Syria if "diplomatic, economic and political measures are insufficient," Bijleveld told Dutch television show Nieuwsuur.



"Everything is still open. That means that diplomatic, economic and political measures will be discussed first," she said.



She was also quoted by Dutch daily De Telegraaf as saying that Washington did not ask the Netherlands for military assistance.



US President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to launch a missile attack on Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack by Syrian troops in the rebel-held Douma district on the outskirts of Syrian capital Damascus. Syria has strongly denied the accusations.

