China trade fair highlights opening up, win-win

Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows an exhibit of a robot firm during the 2018 China (Tianjin) International Fair for Investment and Trade & Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) Exposition in Tianjin, north China, 2018. The expo kicked off Friday here in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People visit the 2018 China (Tianjin) International Fair for Investment and Trade & Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) Exposition in Tianjin, north China, April 13, 2018. The expo kicked off Friday here in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A visitor experiences an eye massage device at the 2018 China (Tianjin) International Fair for Investment and Trade & Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) Exposition in Tianjin, north China, April 13, 2018. The expo kicked off Friday here in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows a drones performance at the 2018 China (Tianjin) International Fair for Investment and Trade & Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) Exposition in Tianjin, north China. The expo kicked off Friday here in Tianjin. (Xinhua/Li Ran)