Tourists enjoy the view of cherry blossoms at Zhongshan Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists enjoy the view of cherry blossoms at Zhongshan Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists enjoy the view of cherry blossoms at Zhongshan Park in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, April 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)