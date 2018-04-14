Train service resumes after roadbed collapse in central China

Train service through Wuchang, central China's Hubei Province, resumed Saturday after completion of repair work on a section of collapsed roadbed, railway authorities said.



The Wuhan Railway Bureau said the collapse occurred at around 0 a.m. Thursday, causing about 20 ordinary trains on the Beijing-Guangzhou line to temporarily halt their services.



An emergency response plan was immediately launched, and a team of more than 1,000 engineers and workers were mobilized to deal with the collapse, according to the bureau.



The cause of the incident is under investigation.

