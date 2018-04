A total of 500 captive-bred Chinese sturgeon have been released into the Yangtze River during a releasing event in Yichang, central China’s Hubei Province, on April 14, 2018. The event, jointly held by the China Three Gorges Corporation and the local government, marks the 60th release since the 1980s. The release also features its largest age span with released sturgeon aged one year to nine years. Photos: Li Hao/GT