Russian ambassador warns consequence of US attack on Syria

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on Friday warned that the US strikes on Syria "will not be left without consequences."



"All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris," he said in a statement, adding "the worst apprehensions have come true."



"Our warnings have been left unheard," he said. "A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened."



Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he ordered the US armed forces to launch an attack together with Britain and France on targets related to Syria's chemical weapons capabilities.

