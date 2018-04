Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows the Three Gorges Dam in clouds after rain in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)

Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows the Three Gorges Dam in clouds after rain in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)