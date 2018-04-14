Flowers of Chinese dove tree bloom

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/14 17:06:11

Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows flowers of Chinese dove tree bloom in Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)


 

Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows flowers of Chinese dove tree bloom in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Song Wen)


 

Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows flowers of Chinese dove tree bloom in Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)


 

Photo taken on April 13, 2018 shows a flower of Chinese dove tree bloom in Wulingyuan scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus