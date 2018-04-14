People fly Kongming lanterns in Jinghong, SW China's Yunnan

People fly Kongming lanterns, a kind of small hot-air paper balloons, by the Lancang River in Jinghong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 13, 2018, to celebrate the New Year of the calendar of the Dai ethnic group. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

