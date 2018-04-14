Rally against military intervention in Syria held in Athens, Greece

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/4/14 21:22:27

Demonstrators shout slogans during a rally against military intervention in Syria, outside the U.S. Embassy in Athens, Greece, on April 13, 2018. More than 4,000 people took part in rallies in Athens on Friday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a rally against military intervention in Syria, outside the U.S. Embassy in Athens, Greece, on April 13, 2018. More than 4,000 people took part in rallies in Athens on Friday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

Demonstrators shout slogans during a rally against military intervention in Syria, outside the U.S. Embassy in Athens, Greece, on April 13, 2018. More than 4,000 people took part in rallies in Athens on Friday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus