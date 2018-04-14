Iran's Rouhani warns US-led aggression on Syria will cause "further destruction" in region

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Saturday that the US-led attack on Syria will result in "further destruction" of the region.



The US, Israel, France and Britain have not learned their lessons from the situation in the region over the past two decades, Rouhani was quoted by Iranian media as saying in a meeting with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayattollah Ali Khamenei.



"They are angry with (the defeat of) the terrorist groups in the Syria's Eastern Ghouta," he said, referring to the recent victory by Syrian troops to drive out rebel forces from the suburban area in east o f Syrian capital Damascus.



"The aggression led by the United States will lead to further destruction and annihilation of the region," Rouhani said, adding that "they seek to justify their presence in the region by such invasion."



Rouhani urged the Syrian people for more resistance, while reaffirming Iran's support for the Syrian government.



Earlier Saturday morning, the US, in cooperation with Britain and France, attacked Syrian military facilities reportedly related to Syria's chemical weapons capabilities to retaliate for the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian troops early the month in an attack on the rebel-held town of Douma near the Syrian capital Damascus.



The Syrian government has strongly denied the allegations.

