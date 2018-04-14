"Fudao" skywalk built among forest in Fuzhou

Photo taken on April 14, 2018 shows a section of "Fudao" skywalk in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. The 19km-long overhead footpath were built among forest, offering people a good place to spend their leisure time. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People have fun at a section of "Fudao" skywalk in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2018. The 19km-long overhead footpath were built among forest, offering people a good place to spend their leisure time. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

People walk on "Fudao" skywalk in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, April 14, 2018. The 19km-long overhead footpath were built among forest, offering people a good place to spend their leisure time. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on April 14, 2018 shows a section of "Fudao" skywalk in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. The 19km-long overhead footpath were built among forest, offering people a good place to spend their leisure time. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on April 14, 2018 shows a section of "Fudao" skywalk in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. The 19km-long overhead footpath were built among forest, offering people a good place to spend their leisure time. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Photo taken on April 14, 2018 shows "Fudao" skywalk in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. The 19km-long overhead footpath were built among forest, offering people a good place to spend their leisure time. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)