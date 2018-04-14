China's charity groups urged to push rural vitalization

China's charity groups were asked to play their part in the country's rural vitalization strategy.



Liu Fuqing, deputy head of China Charity Alliance (CCA), made the call Saturday as a cross-sector committee was formed between the CCA, Tsinghua University and other entities to facilitate cooperation among government departments, companies, charity groups, research institutes and financial institutions to promote rural development.



Liu called on charity groups to strengthen cooperation with local governments and all sorts of businesses to help rural families earn more. He said charity groups should expand their services to assist the most vulnerable group such as left-behind children and the elderly.



Liu said the new committee would make it easier for charity groups to join efforts with the agricultural sector in driving forward rural development.



The rural vitalization strategy is China's leading agenda for government work on agriculture, rural areas, and rural residents.

