Mexico: Embassy marks Armed Forces Day

Mexican Ambassador to China Jose Luis Bernal gives a speech. Photo: Courtesy of the Mexican Embassy in Beijing

The Mexican Embassy in Beijing hosted a celebration for the Mexican Armed Forces Day on April 13. In the opening speech by the Mexican Ambassador to China Jose Luis Bernal, he underlined the importance of the service rendered by the Mexican army, air force and navy, as well as the strengthening of the collaboration between Mexican and Chinese armed forces toward world peace.Mexico's defense attaché, Colonel Magdaleno Castañón, spoke on the participation of Mexican armed forces in UN peacekeeping operations. He mentioned on the West Sahara Referendum, where the first Mexican military woman will be present.Major General Yin Ruoliang, representative of the Ministry of National Defense , attended the event.